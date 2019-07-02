/ / / Evonik Starts Up New Fumed Silica Plant In Antwerp

Evonik starts up its new plant complex in Antwerp, BE for the production of fumed silica under the Aerosil brand. Evonik reportedly invested a sum in the high double-digit million euro range in the new plant complex. Typical applications for fumed silica include paints and coatings, advanced adhesive systems, transparent silicones and nonflammable high-performance insulation materials.

“We’re pursuing a clear growth strategy for our silica business. With the additional capacities, we’re ensuring supply for our customers over the long term,” says Harald Schwager, deputy chairman of Evonik’s executive board. Silica belongs to one of Evonik’s four strategic growth engines with above-average market growth. The growth of the global market for fumed silicas is expected to exceed 4% annually, outpacing the global economy as a whole, according to Evonik.

Along with the market for hydrophilic fumed silica, demand is also growing for specialty hydrophobic silicas, according to Evonik. The upgraded Antwerp plant will allow hydrophilic fumed silica to receive hydrophobic properties by special post-treatment.

For more information, visit: www.evonik.com