EPA Seeks Comment On 20 Chemicals To Prioritize For Risk
Oct 14, 2019
In accordance with the Frank R. Lautenberg Chemical Safety for the 21st Century Act, the Environmental Protection Agency requests public comment on 20 chemicals for potential designation as high-priority substances, according to Safety and Health. A chemical identified as high priority is required to undergo a three-year risk evaluation.
The chemicals reportedly under consideration are seven chlorinated solvents; six phthalates, or hormone-disrupting substances linked to several health-related issues; four flame retardants; formaldehyde; one fragrance additive, and one polymer precursor. The EPA published a list of 40 chemicals for risk evaluation earlier this year, after public comment, which initiated a statutory requirement for the agency to designate at least 20 chemicals each as high and low priority by December 22, according to Safety and Health.
