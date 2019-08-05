/ / / EPA Phases Out CBI Notification Policy

The EPA is ending a policy that notifies companies that they have not met the requirements to substantiate claims that information about their chemicals provided to the agency is entitled to confidentiality, and they have 30 days to submit complete substantiations, according to an article from EHS Daily Advisor. Notification will reportedly end effective August 15, 2019.

According to the article, the original notification policy was designed to help companies transition to confidential business information (CBI) substantiation requirements included in the 2016 amendments to the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA). The EPA says companies have now had more than two years to adjust to the requirements and eliminating notification will make TSCA section 14 implementation more efficient.

