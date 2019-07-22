/ / / Endress+Hauser Expands Advanced Analysis Center In Lyon

Endress+Hauser expands its center of competence for advanced analysis in Lyon, France. The company reportedly invested 2 million euros in a new production facility and office space to meet the growing demand in the area of advanced process analyses.

From Lyon, around 20 employees support Endress+Hauser sales centers across Europe in the application and sales of advanced analysis technology, with a focus on the project business and after-sales services. Ten Endress+Hauser sales centers across Europe already have specialists on board.

The new 630-square-meter production facility will be used for customer-specific manufacturing and the assembly of complete analysis systems. Rounding out the facility are offices, rooms for factory acceptance tests and space reserved for future use. The adjacent 1,500-square-meter office building, which opened in 2017, is also home to the Endress+Hauser France regional sales office. With a total of 7,000 square meters, the property offers sufficient space to grow the location even further.

Advanced analysis provides immediate information related to material properties and product quality. Endress+Hauser continuously develops its analysis portfolio to provide online monitoring of quality parameters, for example through spectroscopic techniques. This allows customers to reduce time to market and optimize their processes. Customers in industries such as life sciences, chemical, food and beverage and oil and gas can benefit the most from advanced analysis technologies.

The Lyon location combines the expertise of Endress+Hauser and its subsidiaries Kaiser Optical Systems and SpectraSensors under one roof. The Raman analyzers from Kaiser Optical Systems are used to examine the composition and material properties of liquids, gases and solids and enable the real-time measurement of product characteristics. SpectraSensors is involved in the field of TDLAS technology, which can be used to measure trace-level concentrations of gases.

