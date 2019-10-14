/ / / Endress+Hauser Captures MIV Contract At Texas Refinery

Endress+Hauser and its partner Vector CAG will support the refinery’s project.

Endress+Hauser secures the main instrument vendor (MIV) contract at a large Texas refinery. With its representative, Vector CAG, Endress+Hauser will support the refinery’s project. Endress+Hauser defines MIV services as a contract placed with a single instrumentation specialist partner to provide a total solution for a project including valves. From feed to operation, customers can save time, reduce cost and mitigate risk with one partner to ensure consistency and avoid ambiguities, according to the company.

“Our customers are looking for a single point-of-contact to support all field devices required, consistent documentation, and consolidated freight with clean tagging,” says Jason Knuteson, vp marketing, Endress+Hauser. “They want to leverage purchasing for multiple suppliers and at the same time have the ability to reprioritize as the project shifts. As a focal point of the project, we are able to build relationships with the other vendors to execute the scope effectively.”

As the industry implements IMO 2020 regulations, expansions such as these help refiners add capacity to meet the needs of the industry, according to the company. IMO 2020’s proposed regulations aim to reduce sulfur content in fuel of marine vessels and limit future greenhouse gas emissions. Endress+Hauser and Vector CAG will closely support the project timeline to help the refinery maximize its potential.

Project services will include:

• project management

• embedded engineering

• smart plant integration (SPI)

• quotation

• reporting

• procurement

• expediting and prioritization

• documentation

• warehouse support with receiving, inspection, tagging and shipping

• onsite construction coordination

For details visit, www.us.endress.com