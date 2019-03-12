/ / / Endress+Hauser Begins Construction On New Gulf Coast Regional Campus

Endress+Hauser breaks ground on new Houston-area campus. Endress+Hauser invests $38.5 million into a new 112,000 square-foot Gulf Coast Regional Center Campus. The company officially broke ground on March 7, 2019, at its new site in Pearland’s lower Kirby District, just outside of the Houston area. Completion is projected by the end of 2020.

The new campus will offer areas for calibration, repair and training, which will include a brand new state-of-the-art PTU (process training unit). The facility will house teams to support Endress+Hauser’s products and services for process automation, SpectraSensors’ gas analysis systems for the U.S. and international customers and Analytik Jena’s product lines for laboratory instrumentation. The campus will include a building and warehouse location for Endress+Hauser’s partner for sales and service in the Gulf Region, Vector Controls and Automation Group. The new campus will reportedly house approximately 110 employees.

The architectural project designer, Zeigler Cooper Architects, engineered a design with emphasis on regional Texas architecture, according to the company. Responsiveness to the local climate, use of regionally authentic interior and exterior materials and attention to scale are said to be critical to the success of the project. The building will be designed under the guidelines of a LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) “Silver” project as stipulated by the U.S. Green Building Council, reflecting Endress+Hauser’s sustainability principles. The project will be led and managed by Genesis Property Development.

For more information, visit: www.us.endress.com