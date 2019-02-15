/ / / Emerson Mobile App Upgrades Access To Critical Data

Emerson DeltaV Mobile app Emerson enhances its DeltaV Mobile app to give plant personnel faster access to process information and to help organizations tailor the notifications personnel receive. DeltaV Mobile—a mobile app that provides read-only access to a plant’s distributed control system and operation data—now offers improved customization and access to third-party systems in one app. DeltaV Mobile users can more quickly respond to important process information and changes including held batches, production bottlenecks and potential safety issues, according to Emerson.

Custom notifications provide personnel across the organization fast access to essential information including batch status, safety instrumented systems bypasses, key performance indicators or any other process parameter they want to monitor. These notifications are customized to individuals, ensuring personnel such as process engineers and supervisors are notified on-demand of information relevant to their jobs, but do not create additional control system nuisance alarms or notifications that add unnecessary distractions for control room operators and other personnel.

DeltaV Mobile also enables teams to customize how they handle notification escalation and response. Notification escalation paths now include user-specific time delays, reminders and limits for each stakeholder in the organization. Users can claim ownership of notifications to clearly communicate to plant personnel who is investigating the problem and sparing others, particularly supervisory personnel, from the distraction of notifications for problems that are already being investigated.

New Open Platform Communication (OPC) browsing reportedly makes it easier to create watch lists and custom alerts from any OPC Classic data source including from historians such as the OSIsoft PI System, third-party control systems and PLCs. A new bulk editing tool allows users to bulk-create lists (with or without notification preferences) in spreadsheet applications, making it easier to create personalized watch lists and alarm lists, according to the company.

