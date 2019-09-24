/ / / Emerson Establishes Digital Transformation Business

Global engineering and technology company Emerson establishes a dedicated organization focused on digital transformation technologies and programs. The new Digital Transformation business – announced at the annual Emerson Global Users Exchange – will reportedly help manufacturers develop and implement pragmatic digital transformation strategies designed to deliver industry-leading, or top quartile, performance. The $650+ million business combines existing expertise in consulting, project execution, smart sensor technologies, data management and analytics – all part of Emerson’s Plantweb digital ecosystem. The organization says it will help customers establish and execute a clear vision for digital transformation.

“The industry is at a critical point in the digital transformation journey,” says Stuart Harris, group president for Emerson’s new Digital Transformation business. “Many companies have a vision but struggle to implement practical solutions that deliver results and therefore they are getting frustrated. Other companies are solving specific problems, but not realizing value at scale across the enterprise. Emerson has the technology to provide practical solutions, and the experience to define the best practices and roadmap to help make a broad operational impact.”

Emerson’s new Digital Transformation business brings together existing and new Emerson resources, including:

Operational Certainty Consulting: facility and enterprise-level roadmap strategies and implementation to improve reliability, safety, production and energy utilization metrics

Operational Analytics: a comprehensive portfolio of predictive diagnostics and advanced analytics, providing insights on health and performance of operational assets

Industry Solutions: deep, industry-specific expertise on offerings to drive key performance indicators

Pervasive Sensing: a large portfolio of smart, easy-to-deploy, connected devices, including wireless instruments

Project Management: best practices, tools and resources to implement a digital transformation

For more information, visit: www.emerson.com