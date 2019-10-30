To help manufacturers ensure the highest accuracy and confidence in plant measurement systems, Emerson adds the Sigmafine platform to its software portfolio. Through a partnership with parent company Pimsoft, Emerson is providing customers with an enterprise-wide platform that reportedly validates the accuracy, reliability and usability of plant measurements to deliver sustainable business results.

Having accurate mass balance and yield accounting data is a critical business practice to mitigate financial risk and reduce losses in the oil and gas, chemical, refining and food and beverage industries. As manufacturers embrace digital transformation technologies and programs, accuracy and validation of mass balance and yield accounting data is the foundation to assess, predict, model and optimize operations, according to Emerson.

“Real-time digital transformation infrastructures depend on data quality, and this partnership allows Emerson to offer unparalleled confidence in mass balance data from plants and across the enterprise,” says Julie Valentine, director of refining flow solutions for Emerson.

Emerson’s flow measurement technologies and mass balance and loss control consulting expertise combined with Sigmafine’s software platform provide a comprehensive offering that helps customers validate and reconcile data quality of field measurements for custody transfer, plantwide material balances and yield accounting tasks, according to the company. Having a reliable dataset for mass balance and yield accounting systems can significantly improve operations, prevent theft, reduce losses and mitigate financial risk. This reliable dataset is also a critical enabler for maximizing the accuracy and return on investment of digital transformation and optimization projects.

