Alberta’s most energy-intensive, trade-exposed industries will receive $70.2 million from the Government of Alberta through Energy Reduction Alberta’s (ERA) Industrial Efficiency Challenge. The funding boost comes from the carbon levy paid by industry and will reportedly help some of Alberta’s large emitters reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and remain globally competitive.

The 11 projects are worth a combined value of $267 million, according to ERA. They are anticipated to account for cumulative GHG reductions of more than 5.3 million tons of CO₂e by 2030. This is reportedly equivalent to bringing more than 1,300 wind turbines online. Significant reductions in operating costs are also expected.

The organizations and projects selected are:

Imperial Oil Limited: Kearl ConDex Flue Gas Heat and Water Recovery.

Lafarge Canada: Lower Carbon Fuels.

Suncor Energy Inc. Oil Sands: Digital Optimization using Advanced Process Control in an In Situ Facility.

TransCanada Energy: Supercritical CO₂ Waste Heat Recovery and Utilization Technology.

TAQA North Ltd.: Crossfield Gas Plant Energy Efficiency and GHG Reduction.

ConocoPhillips Canada: Field Pilot of Multilateral Well Technology to Reduce GHG Intensity of SAGD.

Alberta-Pacific Forest Industries Inc.: Kraft Pulp Mill Flue Gas Energy Recovery.

Repsol Oil and Gas Canada: Demonstration of the Transition from Hydrocarbons to Inert Gas Technology for Gas Blanketing and Purge in the Gas Processing Industry.

Athabasca Oil Corporation: Energy Intensity Reduction through Flow Control Devices (FCD) and Non-Condensable Gas (NCG).

Energreen Solutions: Strathcona Works - Waste Heat to Power.

ENMAX Generation Portfolio Inc.: Crossfield Energy Centre Hybrid Fuel.

If successful, many of these new, cleaner technologies can be adopted across sectors, leading to further emission reductions and further economic diversification opportunities. ERA CEO Steve MacDonald made the announcement with Shannon Phillips, the minister of environment and parks and the minister responsible for climate change, on February 6, 2019 at the PROPEL Energy Tech Forum in Calgary.

For more information, visit: www.eralberta.ca