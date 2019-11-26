/ / / EFCE Appoints Stahl’s Pey To Executive Board

Dr. Alexis Pey, global safety, health and environment (SHE) and process safety manager at Stahl, is named charity trustee (executive board member) at the European Federation of Chemical Engineering (EFCE). The appointment will begin on January 1, 2020 and run for two years. The addition of Dr. Pey to the executive board will allow the EFCE to use Stahl’s know-how and experience to advise and support member organizations working towards sustainable development within the chemical industry.

“Like every other industry, the chemical industry is facing many challenges, including topics like technological transformation, how to contribute to generating a circular economic model and how to interest new generations," says Pey. "Actively contributing to the EFCE is actively contributing to finding the right answers to these challenges.”

