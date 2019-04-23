/ / / Edison Awards Recognize Dow Technologies

Five technologies from Dow were recognized with prestigious Edison Awards on April 4, 2019, setting a record for the company. The winners, selected from thousands of nominees, were announced at the annual Edison Awards Gala in New York City. Dow received two gold, two silver and one bronze award in categories ranging from clean manufacturing to coating and packaging materials. The Edison Awards honor excellence in new product and service development, marketing, human-centered design and innovation.

“These five Edison Awards, recognizing innovations from the new Dow, demonstrate the vibrancy of our markets and strength of our R&D efforts. The awards cover a diverse group of technologies from across our portfolio of businesses,” says A.N. Sreeram, senior vice president, research & development, and chief technology officer for Dow.

Dow technologies recognized include Engage PV Polyolefin Elastomers and Tenter Frame Biaxially Orientable Polyethylene Resin (gold awards); Ecofast Pure Sustainable Textile Treatment and Vorarad Downhole Radium Sequestration Technology (silver awards), and Opulux HGT (bronze award).

