/ / / EASA Releases Spring 2020 Training Schedule

The Electrical Apparatus Service Association (EASA) announces its Spring 2020 training seminar schedule. Offered in various locations around the United States, EASA's industry-specific training pools more than 100 years of rotating equipment knowledge from EASA's technical support staff. Participants have an opportunity to interact face-to-face with the presenters, as well as each other. Seminars offered include:

• Principles of Medium and Large AC Motors - January 24-25, 2020 in Cincinnati, OH. The program covers horizontal and vertical squirrel-cage induction motors in the 300 to 5,000 horsepower range, low- and medium-voltage, including how they work, specific information on enclosures, construction of components and applications. Many of the principles included apply to all AC motors, especially those with accessories that were associated with larger machines in the past (such as encoders, RTDs, thermostats, space heaters, vibration sensors, etc.).

• Root Cause Failure Analysis – March 27-28, 2020 in Dallas, TX. One of the most important factors to consider is why a motor failed. This seminar explores the cause of motor failures from the most common to the unusual. A methodology for identifying the most probable cause of failure is presented. The seminar is recommended for owners, managers, supervisors, salespeople and technicians.

• Mechanical Repair Fundamentals of Electric Motors, 2nd Edition – April 3-4, 2020 in Anaheim, CA. The seminar addresses the basic mechanical aspects of motor repair. Discussion will cover basic materials and their characteristics, the loading and stresses involved, the most common failure modes and patterns, along with recommended repair practices. This seminar will benefit supervisors, mechanics and machinists, and anyone involved in the repair decision-making process.

• Fundamentals of Pump Repair – April 24-25, 2020 in St. Louis, MO. The seminar will cover the common repair procedures for centrifugal pumps, including submersible pumps, vertical turbine pumps, single stage end suction pumps and split case pumps. The procedures are also applicable to other style pumps. For each type of pump, the inspection, disassembly, evaluation, repair and reassembly functions are presented. Pump test procedures will also be discussed.

• Fundamentals of DC Operation and Repair Tips – May 1-2, 2020 in Indianapolis, IN. The seminar will cover DC machine theory and operation, as well as repair tips. Topics will include testing and winding of armatures, fields, interpoles and compensating windings, machine work, balancing, assembly and final testing. The theory portion is structured so that it can be grasped by entry-level personnel, while the overall material is in-depth enough that those with 30 years of experience or more will benefit

The seminars are open to EASA members and non-members. For more information, visit: www.easa.com