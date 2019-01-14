/ / / E-Learning Course Focuses On Mechanical Integrity

The Engineering Equipment and Materials Users Association (EEMUA) expands its “‘for the industry, by the industry” e-learning offering with the launch of a new course aimed at helping organizations maintain the mechanical integrity of plants containing hazardous substances by using periodic examination and testing. Based on key elements of EEMUA 231, the online training covers activities such as: good practice, including preparation of a written scheme of examination (WSE); decision making on the type and frequency of inspections; making organizational arrangements for successful inspections; responding to inspection findings; record keeping and planning for continuous improvement.

Any organization that has hazardous installations, together with interested stakeholders who use such plant, including operators, inspection bodies (including “competent persons”) and providers of specialist services to the process industries, should find this e-learning course of interest, according to EEMUA.

The interactive course is positioned at the awareness/introductory level and should take no more than 60 minutes to complete. Professionals can access the e-learning through the EEMUA e-shop and take the online test to achieve awareness-level certification. The module content is also relevant to users who draw on other EEMUA guides such as: EEMUA 232, ‘‘Specifying, procuring and managing third party inspection services;” EEMUA 159, “Above ground flat bottomed storage tanks - a guide to inspection, maintenance and repair;” and EEMUA 183, “Prevention of tank bottom leakage.”

For more information, visit: www.eemua.org