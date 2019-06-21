/ / / Dutch Court Fines Shell $2.8M For Explosions, Gas Leak

Two incidents at a Dutch chemical plant south of Rotterdam will cost Shell $2.5 million euros ($2.8 million), according to an article from Courthouse News Service. A Dutch court ruled Monday that Shell breached Dutch labor and environmental laws in a case related to two explosions and a gas leak at a chemical plant in the village of Moerdjik.

According to the article, the court determined that Shell did not take sufficient precautions to prevent two explosions and a fire that subsequently injured two employees when it restarted two reactors at the plant on June 4, 2014. Shell was reportedly also held liable for an extended ethylene oxide gas leak at the same plant the following year.

