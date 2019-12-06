/ / / DuPont Water Solutions Launches Improved WAVE Modeling Software

DuPont Water Solutions launches the latest version of WAVE (water application value engine), the company’s modeling software that integrates three technologies -- ultrafiltration, reverse osmosis and ion exchange -- in one tool. WAVE simplifies the design process and helps reduce the time needed to manage water-treatment systems. It is reportedly fast and accurate to use, allowing users to design systems and simulate installations performance in just a few clicks.

Some of the improvements and new features added to WAVE v.1.72 include:

Increased speed to generate reports.

In Ultrafiltration, new options that permit the user to customize the cleaning strategy to be used in the system. The new features allow design with mini-CIP chemical cleaning protocol so that the user can choose either “CEB only,” “mini-CIP only” or “CEB and mini-CIP.”

Improved and optimized Ion Exchange reports to better reflect customer needs.

Optimized Reverse Osmosis designs through new features that enable recirculation between stages and passes.

New products in Reverse Osmosis and Ultrafiltration such as Seawater Fouling Resistant FilmTec SW30XFR-400/34.

