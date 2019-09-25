/ / / DuPont Offloads Semiconductor Business, Asserts Toxic Chemical Pledge

Changes continue at DuPont, according to an article from Delaware Online, including the sale of the company’s semiconductor business and a shift away from its use of a controversial toxic chemical. DuPont has reportedly agreed to a $450 million sale of its Compound Semiconductor Solutions unit to South Korea's SK Siltron, a deal expected to close at the end of the year.

According to the article, Jon Kemp, president of DuPont’s electronics and imaging division, says the compound semiconductor business is not a "strategic priority" for the company. DuPont is also reportedly making efforts to manufacture products without using PFOA, considered among the most toxic family of chemicals. The company is currently involved in a number of lawsuits from state regulators, water utilities and homeowners around its use of the chemicals.

