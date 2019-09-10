/ / / DSM Taps Singhal To Lead Engineering Plastics

Shruti Singhal

Royal DSM, a global science-based company in nutrition, health and sustainable living, appoints Shruti Singhal president DSM Engineering Plastics effective October 1. Shruti, a U.S. national, joined DSM in July 2018 as managing director global powder, can and coil and CMO at DSM Resins and Functional Materials. In these roles he successfully turned around the global powder business and built a strong global strategic and marketing organization positioned for sustainable future growth, according to the company. In his new role, Shruti will report to Dimitri de Vreeze, member of the DSM managing board.

Prior to joining DSM, Shruti served as senior vice president and president EMEA of General Cable. Throughout his career, he has worked in North America and Europe with multinational companies including Henkel, Cognis (now BASF), Rohm & Haas, The Dow Chemical Company, Ashland and Solenis. Shruti holds a master’s degree in chemical engineering from Drexel University. He also completed the global marketing management program at The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Shruti succeeds Roeland Polet, who has led DSM Engineering Plastics since 2015 and will retire mid-2020.

