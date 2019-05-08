/ / / Discovery Challenge Academy Visits Nationwide Boiler

Nationwide Boiler Inc. hosted over 30 students and teachers from the Discovery ChalleNGe Academy (the “NG’” refers to the California National Guard). The tour was a part of the academy’s two-part field trip to educate students on the many education and career opportunities available to them after graduation.

Following their visit to San Jose State University, students toured Nationwide Boiler’s 26,000-square-foot shop in Fremont, California, where employees demonstrated welding, pipe fitting, electrical work, fabrication, equipment assembling and other technical skills. The students also learned about other professional career opportunities including accounting, engineering, sales and marketing.

“We are honored that Nationwide Boiler had the opportunity to be a part of this inspiring program. We feel strongly about educating our youth so that we can successfully sustain our business and our industry for future generations,” says president and CEO, Larry Day. “That starts with giving them the necessary information on both education and career opportunities, but also alternative education like trade schools where they can choose from a variety of different technical skills to master. Those who choose to go the trade route can succeed monetarily, in a similar fashion to those who choose to attend a four-year college.”

The Discovery ChalleNGe Academy, a partnership between the California National Guard and San Joaquin County Office of Education (SJCOE), was founded in 1993 to assist students in enhancing life skills, education and employment potential. The military-style program houses, feeds and educates youths between the ages of 16 and 18 that were unable to complete high school and allows students to earn 65 high school credits.

