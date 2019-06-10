/ / / DiPofi Takes The Helm At Engineering Firm SSOE

Vince DiPofi

SSOE’s Board of Directors selects Vince DiPofi, PE to be the next president and CEO of SSOE Group—a global project delivery firm for architecture, engineering and construction management. Vince will replace current CEO, Bob Howell, who announced his plans to retire earlier this year.

“This succession was carefully planned to leverage Vince’s proven strategic thinking to build upon Bob’s history of success. We are excited about the growth opportunities that lie ahead as the AEC industry changes with technology and optimizes project delivery,” says Mike Murphy, SSOE’s chairman of the board.

DiPofi currently serves as SSOE's chief operating officer (COO) and executive vice president. He brings more than 35 years of experience in the AEC industry, including significant international experience. DiPofi came to SSOE in 2000 as the business leader for SSOE's food group, which reportedly rose to a #2 ENR ranking. He was later named SBU manager of the food and consumer products (FCP) SBU and a principal in 2006---eventually also serving tenures as SSOE’s director of business development and later chief strategy officer. He has acted as SSOE’s chairman of the board and currently holds a position on the board of directors.

DiPofi will officially become president/CEO of SSOE at the December 4, 2019 shareholder meeting. After December 4, Howell will continue in an advisory capacity as needed until his retirement in the first quarter of 2020.

For more information, visit: www.ssoe.com