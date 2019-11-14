Dechema Seeks Nominees for Bioprogress Award
The Germany Society for Chemical Engineering and Biotechnology (Dechema), Frankfurt, is looking for candidates for its Industrial Bioprogress Award. That honor, being given for the third time, recognizes a young PhD whose doctoral thesis contributed significantly to industrial biochemical engineering; it carries a €5,000 prize. Candidates must have completed their thesis between December 2018 and December 2019 and submit an application by January 15, 2020.