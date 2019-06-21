/ / / De Nora Appoints Wilderer CEO Of Water Technologies

Dr. Mirka Wilderer

Sustainable technologies company De Nora appoints Dr. Mirka Wilderer as chief executive officer of the company’s water technologies group. Dr Wilderer takes the helm from retiring Theo Brandes. In her new role, Dr. Wilderer will look to bolster the company’s revenue growth through a strategic pipeline consisting of geographic and application market expansion, technology advancements and improved processes, according to the company.

Having reportedly worked in multiple markets across Europe, Asia and the United States over the last 15 years, Wilderer brings a wealth of water industry experience to De Nora. She was born and raised in Germany, and holds a doctorate in international management. Wilderer first joined De Nora in February 2019 as global integration director.

“I’ve spent much of my life surrounded by people with a passion and pride for caring for water, beginning with my parents who were both devoted water professionals,” Wilderer says. “With a real passion for international management, I am excited to be a part of a company with a truly global footprint - a presence around the world including emerging markets like China, Japan and Brazil.”

For more information, visit: www.denora.com