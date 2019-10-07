/ / / CSB Warns About Fraudulent Phone Calls

Law enforcement officials once again have been made aware of a recent wave of scams where callers identify themselves as federal officers and instruct people to provide confidential information to avoid fines. These phone calls are fraudulent. Federal agencies do not call or e-mail individuals threatening them to provide personal information or send money. If you have been contacted by someone claiming to be a representative from the U.S. Chemical Safety Board, please contact public@csb.gov.

The public can learn about other common scams by visiting www.fbi.gov/scams-and-safety/common-fraud-schemes and learn about ways to reduce their risk of being scammed here: www.fbi.gov/scams-safety/fraud/internet_fraud