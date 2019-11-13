/ / / Clariant Opens Third APAC Engineering Services Office

Clariant opens engineering services office in Jakarta.

Following Singapore and Tokyo, Clariant’s catalysts business unit opens its third location for engineering services in Asia-Pacific in Jakarta, Indonesia, bringing the global total to 16 offices, according to the company. The expansion is reportedly aimed at enhancing regional support, particularly in the southern APAC countries, with a focus on catalysts for ethylene and styrene and syngas applications, as well as distillate upgrading, hydrogenation and oxidation.

Inaugurated in September, the new office is based at Clariant’s site in Tangerang, near Jakarta. The catalyst specialists appointed for the office will work closely with regional colleagues. Clariant already operates a joint venture catalyst production facility near Jakarta, in Cikampek.

Stefan Heuser, senior vice president and general manager business unit catalysts at Clariant, says, “APAC is a vast region with a wide distribution of customers having diverse requirements and applications. The investment brings value to our customers’ businesses, as it allows us to work more closely on their challenges and respond more quickly with optimal solutions.”

For more information, visit: www.clariant.com