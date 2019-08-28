/ / / Clariant Grows Catalyst Production Capacity In China

Clariant’s production complex in Panjin, Liaoning province, site of the expanded maleic anhydride catalyst plant.

Specialty chemical company Clariant will significantly expand the capacity of its catalysts production facility in Panjin, Liaoning province, Northeast China, according to the company. A double-digit CHF million investment will reportedly further optimize the existing facility and enable the creation of a new state-of-the-art production line for Clariant’s SynDane maleic anhydride (MA) catalyst. Production is expected to jump from 1.75 million tons in 2018 to 2.07 million tons in 2022, according to Clariant. MA is a fundamental component of polymers and coatings used in the construction, automotive, marine, and energy industries.

"This investment supports Clariant’s strategy of focusing on its core high-value specialty businesses to intensify growth. Asia-Pacific, and especially China, is a main growth market and therefore it is vital that we continue to enhance our presence and customer proximity," says Hans Bohnen, Clariant's chief operating officer.

Clariant’s SynDane catalysts are optimized for cost-efficient MA production via selective oxidation of n-butane in fixed-bed tubular reactors. Thanks to their microstructure and chemical composition, they reportedly offer superior yield, selectivity and operating stability. This greatly reduces the formation of by-products (such as acrylic acid and acetic acid) as well as their downstream polymerization, thus minimizing downtime for equipment, according to the company.

Since 2007, Clariant has produced SynDane MA catalysts at the Panjin plant as a joint venture with North Huajin Chemical Industries Group Corporation, one of China’s leading petrochemical companies. The sophisticated production site in Panjin engages more than 140 employees in manufacturing catalysts and adsorbents for the production of butane-based maleic anhydride, ammonia, hydrogen and methanol, as well as other applications.

