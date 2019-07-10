/ / / Chemical Engineer Who Developed Birth Control Pill Dies At 102

George Rosenkranz, instrumental in the development of hormone-based contraceptives, died on June 23, according to The Scientist. The former chemical engineer, 102, was reportedly part of a team from the Mexico City-based drug company Syntex that first synthesized norethindrone in the 1950s, a synthetic version of the human hormone progesterone.

According to The Scientist, norethindrone was initially developed to help women avoid miscarriages but became a key ingredient in the combined oral contraceptive pill. The Food and Drug Administration approved the pill in 1959 and it was reportedly prescribed more than 1 million times in its first year on the market.

Read the entire article here.