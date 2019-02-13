/ / / Charkit Chemical Appoints Lang To President

Jay Lang Charles Hinnant, CEO of LBB Specialties LLC, announces the appointment of Jay Lang to president, Charkit Chemical Company of Norwalk, CT, a subsidiary of LBB Specialties. Lang succeeds Hinnant, the company’s founder, in the role.

Lang will lead all aspects of the Charkit organization, including the sales, marketing, operations, regulatory and administration functions. He is tasked with driving revenue and gross profit growth, managing Charkit’s operating functions and improving the efficiency of working capital. Lang will report directly to Hinnant.

With more than two decades of experience at Charkit, Lang has reportedly been a key figure in the company’s growth. His career at Charkit has included numerous roles ranging from key account management to marketing strategy to raw materials management, according to the company. Most recently, he served as executive vice president and a member of the company’s senior management team.

Lang graduated from The Ohio State University with a degree in organizational communication. He has participated in leadership and executive education programs at the Harvard Business School and Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business.

