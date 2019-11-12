Chemical Processing

/ / / Calculator Determines Machine Learning Readiness

Calculator Determines Machine Learning Readiness

By Chemical Processing Staff

Nov 12, 2019

Falkonry releases its 2019 Predictive Operations Readiness Report based on the results of 300 organizations who used a calculator developed by the company to assess their machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) readiness. The results provide a look at where companies see themselves from a maturity level and were remarkably consistent across the globe, according to Falkonry.

Among the findings:

  • Predictive maintenance and quality/yield improvement are the important capabilities desired in digital transformation.
  • 98% of companies expressed a medium or high industrial risk tolerance for new technologies.
  • A small majority of respondents stated they collect data and have historical data sets for analysis. Private clouds led on-premises in terms of where they expect to host AI/machine learning software.
  • Most company digital 4.0 efforts are being led by existing operations or engineering teams.
  • 90% of manufacturing organizations have either identified a timeframe and/or budget for a pilot program.

For more information, visit: www.falkonry.com

 

 

 

Show More Content
 