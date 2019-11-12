/ / / Calculator Determines Machine Learning Readiness

Falkonry releases its 2019 Predictive Operations Readiness Report based on the results of 300 organizations who used a calculator developed by the company to assess their machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) readiness. The results provide a look at where companies see themselves from a maturity level and were remarkably consistent across the globe, according to Falkonry.

Among the findings:

Predictive maintenance and quality/yield improvement are the important capabilities desired in digital transformation.

98% of companies expressed a medium or high industrial risk tolerance for new technologies.

A small majority of respondents stated they collect data and have historical data sets for analysis. Private clouds led on-premises in terms of where they expect to host AI/machine learning software.

Most company digital 4.0 efforts are being led by existing operations or engineering teams.

90% of manufacturing organizations have either identified a timeframe and/or budget for a pilot program.

