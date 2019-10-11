/ / / BP Chief Executive Dudley Will Step Down

Bernard Looney

After a 40-year career with BP and over nine years as group chief executive, Bob Dudley decided to step down. He will also step down from the BP board following delivery of the company’s 2019 full year results on Feb. 4, 2020, and will retire on March 31, 2020. Bernard Looney, currently chief executive, Upstream, will succeed Dudley as group chief executive and join the BP board on Feb. 5, 2020. Looney will continue in his current role until then.

“Bob has dedicated his whole career to the service of this industry. He was appointed chief executive at probably the most challenging time in BP’s history,” says BP Chairman Helge Lund. “During his tenure he has led the recovery from the Deepwater Horizon accident, rebuilt BP as a stronger, safer company and helped it re-earn its position as one of the leaders of the energy sector. This company – and indeed the whole industry – owes him a debt of gratitude.”

Lund adds,“As the company charts its course through the energy transition this is a logical time for a change. Bernard has all the right qualities to lead us through this transformational era. He is an authentic, progressive leader with a passion for purpose and people and a clear sense of what BP must do to thrive through the energy transition.”

Lamar McKay, currently deputy group chief executive, agrees to serve as chief transition officer. In this new role, McKay will support the chairman and incoming group chief executive to ensure a full and orderly transfer of leadership. He will assume this new role immediately and step down as deputy group chief executive.

