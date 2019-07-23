/ / / Bio-Based Peroxide Producer Solugen Names Roberts President

Solugen Inc., an emerging specialty chemicals manufacturer and producer of bio-based peroxide offerings, announces that veteran specialty chemicals executive Jason Roberts has joined the company as president. Roberts brings nearly 10 years of experience working in the oil and gas industry and will provide extensive sales and business development experience to Solugen’s rapidly growing team, according to the company. In this new role, he reportedly will be responsible for expanding Solugen’s chemicals platform into new business units to help maximize value and cost savings for customers.

“What I found most compelling about Solugen was the company’s quick successes and their overarching goal of decarbonizing the chemicals industry,” says Roberts. “The company’s fundamental chemistry and technologies have created products that no one in the industry currently has. I am excited to join this young company’s fast moving team at such a significant time in its history and look forward to helping scale their innovative products and services.”

In his most recent role as Innospec Inc.’s senior vice president of sales, Roberts oversaw sales and management throughout North, Central and South America for the company’s oilfield services division and helped more than double its revenue from $49.7 million in 2016 to $108.5 million in 2018, according to Solugen. Prior to this, he served as vice president of sales, director of sales and regional sales manager performance fuel chemicals/sales manager oilfield specialties at Innsopec. Roberts was also account manager and business product specialist at an insurance firm and began his career as a sales manager-Americas for a company that designs and manufactures liquid filling systems for various industries.

Solugen has been growing quickly since its founding in 2016, according to the company. In May, the company announced the closing of $32 million in Series B funding led by Founders Fund with key participation from other venture capital investors. The capital raise reportedly came on the heels of the company securing $13.5 million in October 2018. It also recently began construction on a new state-of-the-art, 200,000-square-foot headquarters in southwest Houston that will be completed early next year and house its R&D and logistics operations.

