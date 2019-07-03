/ / / BIO Appoints Batchelor VP For Industrial & Environmental

The Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) names Stephanie Batchelor BIO’s vice president for its industrial & environmental (I&E) section.

Stephanie has worked for BIO in the I&E section since July 2008 when she was director of state and international policy. Most recently, serving as the I&E section’s managing director, Stephanie helped guide the section’s strategic vision as it adopts a more focused and coordinated approach for advocacy and communications.

During her tenure at BIO, Stephanie created the Women in Industrial Biotech group, established and chaired the below50 USA chapter, secured renewable chemicals tax credits in three states and participated on the advisory panel for the California low carbon fuel standard to ensure it was implemented in a way that incentivizes low carbon biofuels, according to BIO.

Before joining BIO, Stephanie worked with the European Economic and Social Committee and Women for Women International. Stephanie holds a master’s degree in international relations from New York University and a bachelor's degree in international politics and world history from the University at Albany, SUNY.

