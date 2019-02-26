/ / / Bedrock-Wood Partnership Delivers Open Secure Automation

Bedrock Automation, maker of a secure open industrial control system (ICS), establishes a partnership agreement with Wood, an integration provider. Under the agreement, Wood will deliver Bedrock Open Secure Automation (OSA) to its clients in energy and industrial markets. Wood has active membership in The Open Process Automation Forum, which is focused on the development of a standards-based, open, secure, interoperable process control architecture.

Wood’s automation and control group is a system-independent integrator comprised of over 1,400 automation professionals providing engineering, consulting, procurement and construction services. Wood’s core automation experience ranges from small integration projects to main automation contractor programs for large, multi-EPC projects. The company’s expertise extends across hardware, including instrumentation, programmable logic controllers (PLC), distributed control systems (DCS), logic solvers and higher-level applications.

The Bedrock OSA control system reportedly provides an intrinsic cryptographic and physically secure platform to protect control components against unauthorized access. It was designed from the semiconductor components up, to be secure, simple, powerful and scalable, according to Bedrock. The system can extend security up to the network and down to the instruments.

For more information, visit: www.bedrockautomation.com