/ / / BASF Considers Collaboration On PDH Unit In India

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Adani Group (Adani), BASF SE (BASF) and Borealis AG (Borealis) sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to engage in a joint feasibility study to further evaluate a collaboration for the establishment of a chemical complex in Mundra, Gujarat, India. This is the next step of BASF’s and Adani’s investment plans announced in January 2019. With the inclusion of ADNOC and Borealis as potential partners, the parties are examining various structuring options for the chemical complex that will leverage the technical, financial and operational strengths of each company. The total investment is estimated to be up to $4 billion.

The collaboration includes evaluating a joint world-scale propane dehydrogenation (PDH) plant to produce propylene based on propane feedstock to be supplied by ADNOC. Propylene will be partially used as feedstock for a polypropylene (PP) complex, owned by ADNOC and Borealis, based on proprietary Borealis Borstar technology.

The PP complex will be the first overseas production joint investment by ADNOC and Borealis as part of a strategic framework with their current joint venture Borouge. Propylene will be the key raw material for the previously announced acrylics value chain complex comprising glacial acrylic acid (GAA), Oxo-C4 (butanols and 2-ethylhexanol), butyl acrylate (BA) and potentially other downstream products as part of a joint venture of BASF and Adani in which BASF holds a majority.

The designated site is planned at Mundra port in Gujarat, India and the products are predominantly for the Indian market, serving a wide range of local industries, including construction, automotive and coatings. The chemical complex in Mundra is intended to be entirely supplied from renewable energy resources. The partners are evaluating co-investment in a wind and solar park with the plans at an advanced stage of development. If realized, this would be the world’s first CO2-neutral petrochemical site to be fully powered by renewable energy.

The partners aim to finalize the joint feasibility study by the end of Q1 2020. Production is intended to commence in 2024.

