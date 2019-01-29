/ / / Attis, Novozymes Partner On Biotech For Ethanol Production

Attis Industries Inc., a diversified technology holding company, will collaborate with Novozymes, manufacturer of biotechnology for renewable fuel production. Under this newly announced relationship, Novozymes commits to supplying the enzymes required by Attis to convert its pulp into sugar at all of its planned biorefineries. Novozymes has a broad portfolio of biotechnology to support commercial cellulosic biofuels production, and the ability to ramp up production as needed in an effort to support Attis' ambitious growth plans.

Attis has successfully converted the pulp extracted from its patented biomass processing into high yields of sugar using Novozymes’ proprietary enzyme cocktails, according to the company. The results have reportedly validated the planned business model at Attis' biorefineries. The partnership will focus on improving value, yields and process efficiencies. The sugars produced using Novozymes’ proprietary enzymes will, in turn, be used to manufacture cellulosic ethanol and help contribute to a growing market for cellulosic biofuels under the EPA's renewable fuel standard.

The initial collaboration will focus on optimizing the value of the biotechnology utilized in the Attis process, enabling Attis to meet the growing demand for advanced biofuels. The current renewable fuel standard calls for the production of 16 billion gallons of cellulosic biofuels by the year 2022; however, the renewable fuel industry has not been consistently able to produce 1 billion gallons on an annual basis, according to Attis.

For more information, visit: www.attisind.com