Advanced Refining Technologies LLC (ART Hydroprocessing) and GS EcoMetal Co. Ltd (GSEM) announce a multi-year agreement to recover metals from spent catalysts supplied by ART Hydroprocessing to its refinery customers. GSEM’s processing facility is located in Ulsan, South Korea and will serve ART’s customers in Asia Pacific and other regions. The agreement allows ART and GSEM to address customers’ spent catalysts disposal needs while establishing a pathway to sustainable reuse of metals derived from the catalyst manufacturing and oil refining processes.

