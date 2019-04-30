Chemical Processing

Altivia Completes Capacity Expansion For Acid Chlorides

By Chemical Processing Staff

Apr 30, 2019

Altivia completes a new multipurpose production unit at its phosgene derivatives unit in La Porte, Texas.  The new facility will reportedly result in a 30% increase in capacity for the production of acid chlorides and chloroformates. The new reactor system and its multipurpose design will further expand Altivia’s continuous phosgenation capabilities and improve production flexibility, according to the company.

