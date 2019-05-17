/ / / AICM In China Honors Nouryon For Responsible Care

Nouryon receives the 2019 Responsible Care Merit Award from the Association of International Chemical Manufacturers (AICM) in China.

Nouryon is awarded the 2019 Responsible Care Merit Award by the Association of International Chemical Manufacturers (AICM) in China. The award recognizes the company’s performance and contribution to the development of a responsible chemical industry in the country, according to Nouryon.

“Our footprint in China is one of the most modern that we have in any part of the world and it enables us to service customers in a wide range of markets around the globe,” says Nouryon CEO Charlie Shaver.

Nouryon started production in China in the early 1990s and currently employs nearly 1,400 people across nine locations, according to the company. The company recently completed an expansion of its surfactants capacity at Boxing and is investing in capacity to serve the polymers market, including a €90 million organic peroxides production facility in Tianjin and a major expansion of dicumyl peroxide production capacity at Ningbo.

AICM represents nearly 70 major chemical multinationals operating in China and aims to contribute to the sustainable development of the country’s chemical industry, among others by promoting green manufacturing and advancing Responsible Care among its stakeholders. Responsible Care is a global initiative by the chemical industry to enhance and improve companies’ environmental, health, safety and security performance.

