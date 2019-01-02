/ / / AIChE Gala Honors Organizations Inspiring Women In Engineering

The American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE) honored Pfizer Inc and Covestro LLC along with those companies’ leaders for their dedication to inspiring and empowering women in engineering at an awards gala held in New York City on Tuesday, December 11

Pfizer Inc was honored for “leadership in advancing women in the biopharmaceuticals sector” — in particular for the company’s empowerment of women in leadership roles, support for women-owned businesses and for Pfizer’s international reputation as a “best company” for women in executive leadership, for working mothers and for millennial employees. The honor for Pfizer Inc was accepted by Ian C. Read, chairman and chief executive officer.

Covestro LLC was recognized for “championing women in manufacturing, corporate leadership, and science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields.” This was exemplified in part by Covestro’s investment in global mentorship programs including Project SEED and Greenlight for Girls. Covestro’s representatives at the gala included Jerry MacCleary, chairman and chief executive officer, who accepted the award on their behalf.

The gala also honored Nance Dicciani, founder, president and chief executive officer of medical device company RTM Vital Signs LLC, who received the AIChE Foundation’s Doing a World of Good Medal, a prize that salutes the achievements of an individual who has advanced the societal contributions of engineers. Dicciani was commended for her dedication and personal investment in mentoring future generations of scientists and engineers.

In accepting the Doing a World of Good Medal, Dicciani reflected on her own career trajectory and the key role that mentors played in inspiring her own success. “Although I am a firm believer that our lives and careers are first and foremost our own responsibility, I also believe that those of us with experience have an obligation to share our insights and knowledge with those who follow,” says Dicciani. “We also have an obligation to create an environment where others can learn, contribute, and grow professionally.”

The 2018 AIChE gala raised approximately $570,000 to support efforts that expand women’s leadership programs, strengthen pre-college STEM education for girls and improve the retention of women engineers at all stages in their careers, said AIChE Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer June Wispelwey. The annual gala supports priority initiatives of the AIChE Foundation and its Doing a World of Good campaign, which focus on advancing chemical engineering and bringing that expertise to bear for the good of society. The campaign’s diversity and inclusion initiatives received a boost at the gala with the announcement of a new five-year, $5 million initiative: All for Good: Engineering for Inclusion — dedicated to programs that will attract and retain the best engineering talent from all walks of life for the profession.

