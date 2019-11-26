/ / / ACC Forms TSCA Risk Evaluation Consortia

The American Chemistry Council (ACC) forms Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) Risk Evaluation Consortia to inform the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) risk evaluation of five chemicals: 1,3-butadiene, 1,4-dichlorobenzene (p-DCB), formaldehyde, phthalic anhydride, and propylene dichloride. ACC’s Center for Chemical Safety will serve as the scientific and technical hub for these consortia.

“It is essential for companies across the value chain to understand and engage in the TSCA process because it is critical to their businesses. Forming a consortium is a great way to do that,” says Steve Risotto from ACC’s Center for Chemical Safety. “ACC is a natural choice for these companies given our subject matter expertise, the tools and resources we offer, and the partnerships we have developed over many years as the voice of the chemical industry,” he continues.

In 2016, a bipartisan majority of Congress amended TSCA to reform the regulation of chemicals in the United States. TSCA gives EPA authority to regulate chemicals in commerce and manage any identified unreasonable risks to human health and the environment. Prioritization of chemicals for risk evaluation is a new feature of the updated law. Any final high-priority designation does not represent a finding of risk by EPA. Rather, that is the role of a TSCA risk evaluation.

During the TSCA risk evaluation process, chemical manufacturers, processors, importers, and downstream users will have opportunities to provide data, information and public comments to EPA.

“TSCA risk evaluations have significant implications on a whole host of regulatory decisions ranging from future emission standards, permit requirements, and overall use. So, maximizing opportunities to provide input to EPA is a smart strategy. Joining a consortium is an ideal way to share costs and information during these critical steps of the process,” Risotto says.

In addition to the consortia already formed, ACC is in active discussion with manufacturers and importers of proposed high-priority chemicals to explore the formation of additional TSCA Risk Evaluation Consortia. Future announcements may follow.

