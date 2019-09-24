/ / / ABB Extends Water And Wastewater VFD Warranty Assurance

ABB offers a new optional ten-year warranty on standard, dedicated water and wastewater VFDs. The optional warranty, which includes damage from lightning and other electrical anomalies, is now available on ABB's ACQ580 series of variable frequency drives (VFDs) and covers all standard products, including ultra-low harmonic (ULH) drives, standard panels and drives with disconnects.

All ABB VFD designs are subjected to systematic accelerated life tests to ensure that they meet or exceed customer reliability expectations, according to the company. For example, each drive design is fully loaded and exposed to temperatures almost twice the specification limit. This simulates approximately 10 years of real-world use. ABB also reportedly tests every VFD on a loaded motor before it leaves the factory to eliminate out-of-box failures.

"We're confident that our customers will continue to have positive experiences that will last well beyond the ten-year mark, so providing an extended ten-year warranty was an easy decision for us,” says Jeff Bergman, director of sales and marketing, W&WW Drives US.

ACQ580 drives are compatible with ABB Ability monitoring services, which enables customers to obtain real-time data about the drive and motor status and performance from any location.

For more information, visit: www.abb.com