/ / / ABB Appoints Sylvester To CMD, U.S. Head of Electrification

ABB appoints Maryrose Sylvester as country managing director (CMD) and head of electrification for the United States, effective August 1, 2019. In the CMD role, she succeeds Greg Scheu, who will support a smooth transition until his retirement on October 31, 2019.

Sylvester was most recently president and CEO of Current, powered by GE, a GE startup business acquired in April by New York-based private equity firm American Industrial Partners. She held several executive-level positions at GE, including president and CEO of GE Lighting, of GE Intelligent Platforms/GE FANUC, which was GE’s longest-running joint venture with a Japanese company, and of GE Quartz.

Sylvester is a board member of Harley-Davidson and a member of the board of governors of the National Electrical Manufacturers Association. She also sat on GE’s Corporate Executive Council and its Commercial Council, and was a member and co-founder of GE’s Women’s Network.

