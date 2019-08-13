/ / / ABB Appoints Rosengren To CEO

Björn Rosengren

The Board of ABB unanimously appoints Björn Rosengren to chief executive officer. He will join ABB on February 1, 2020 and succeed CEO Peter Voser in this role on March 1, 2020. At that time, Voser will revert to his sole position at ABB as chairman of the board.

Rosengren, a Swedish citizen, has been CEO of Sandvik, a high-tech global engineering group, since 2015. During this time, he has overseen the successful implementation of a decentralized structure and improved the profitability and financial strength of Sandvik, according to ABB. Prior to that, he was CEO of Wärtsilä Corporation, which manufactures and services power sources and other equipment for the marine and energy markets (2011-2015) and spent 13 years (1998-2011) in a variety of management roles at Atlas Copco, a provider of sustainable productivity solutions.

