/ / / 3M Settlement Awards North Alabama Water Authority $35M

3M pays a North Alabama water authority $35 million in a contaminated drinking water settlement, according to an article from WHNT. The West Morgan East Lawrence Water Authority claims perfluorinated chemicals produced by 3M contaminated the drinking water supply for about 100,000 people. The legal battle began in 2015.

According to the article, 3M produced the chemicals in question at its plant in Decatur, about 10 miles upstream from the water treatment plant. The WMEL water authority reportedly plans to use the settlement money to install a reverse osmosis system.

