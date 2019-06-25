/ / / 3M Admits To Tennessee River Chemical Release

In an April letter to the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA), 3M admits it released chemicals into the Tennessee River in violation of the Toxic Substances Control Act, according to an article from WHNT. The company reportedly released the chemical FBSA into the river and may also have released a similar chemical, FBSEE.

According to the article, the release was discovered during an internal 3M investigation and was voluntarily reported to the EPA. The company is reportedly addressing the issue and taking steps to ensure there are no further releases in the future. The chemicals appear to be replacements for PFOA and PFOS, which were used to make Teflon and Scotchguard and discontinued in the early 2000s.

