/ / / Will Weed-Killing Robots Push Aside Pesticides?

Hydraulic Institute Creates Authorized Training Partner Program

Corrosion Products & Equipment, Inc. is the first to join the program.

Recognizing the growing need for trained personnel throughout the pump industries and in the end-user community, the Hydraulic Institute, through its educational subsidiary, Pump Systems Matter (PSM), creates an Authorized Training Partner (ATP) program. The ATP Program will help bring Pump Systems Matter curriculum to the community of operators and maintenance personnel who face increasing challenges and workforce training demands.The ATP Program is designed for organizations that would not otherwise qualify for HI membership, but are active in the pump industry. Partners must meet specific qualification criteria and commit to using qualified instructors who meet HI standards of pump and pump system knowledge, while possessing both…