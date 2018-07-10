TAMU Process Safety Center Releases Fall Course Schedule
Jul 10, 2018
The Mary Kay O'Connor Process Safety Center at the Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station announces its Fall 2018 (August 2018 – December 2018) safety engineering distance learning courses. The last date for registration is August 27, 2018.
The courses are:
SENG 310/680 Industrial Hygiene Engineering
Instructor: Dr. Noor Quddus
Application of scientific and engineering principles in the selection and design of control systems related to chemical, physical and ergonomic exposures in the process and manufacturing industries; relationships of criteria, analysis and specifications for the assessment and control of occupational related illnesses.
SENG 310/680 Industrial Hygiene Engineering
Instructor: Dr. Noor Quddus
Application of scientific and engineering principles in the selection and design of control systems related to chemical, physical and ergonomic exposures in the process and manufacturing industries; relationships of criteria, analysis and specifications for the assessment and control of occupational related illnesses.
SENG 422/677 Fire Protection Engineering
Instructor: Dr. Jason Moats
Fire Protection design concepts and considerations for chemical, petrochemical, and hydrocarbon processing facilities. Special attention given to fire hazard analysis, fire risk assessment, fire protection features and emergency response. Specific fire protection design considerations are studied for the various types of facilities and processes.
SENG 321/670 Industrial Safety Engineering
Instructor: TBD
The course emphasizes the various safety related issues that arise in industrial settings, including health, security and environmental factors. A broad array of topics will be addressed including performance measurement and regulatory requirements, as well as the handling of toxic/flammable/explosive materials, fire protection, personal protective equipment, emergency response, and accident investigations. Design aspects are included to reduce hazards, and resolve noise and ventilation issues. While the material emphasizes industrial settings, construction and office environments are also covered.
SENG 430 Risk Analysis Safety Engineering
Instructor: Dr. William Rogers
This course provides the opportunity to learn about risk, the applications of risk involved with industrial activities, and how to practice risk-informed decision-making and risk management. Because engineering is a decision-making enterprise, a decision-making way of thinking is used throughout the course.
SENG 455/655 Process Safety Engineering
Instructor: Dr. Sam Mannan
This course is concerned with all aspects of chemical process safety and loss prevention. Process safety differs from personnel safety (or industrial hygiene), in that it is concerned primarily with the identification of potential hazards and hazardous conditions associated with the processes and equipment involved in the chemical process Industries, and methods of predicting the possible severity of these hazards and presenting, controlling, or mitigating them.
For more information, visit: www.psc.tamu.edu
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments