TechnipFMC Constructs Ammonia Plant In Slovakia
Oct 23, 2018
TechnipFMC completes construction of a new ammonia production unit called “Ammonia 4,” executed for Duslo a.s, part of the Agrofert group. The plant successfully passed performance tests in July, according to the company. The new unit operates in the existing fertilizer complex located in Sal’a, in Slovak Republic.
TechnipFMC’s scope included the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of the new ammonia unit. The contract awarded in 2014 was executed by the company’s operational center in Rome, Italy.
The new Ammonia 4 unit is based on catalyst and surface science company Haldor Topsoe’s last generation technology. It has a capacity of 1,600 tons per day of ammonia with an estimated operating life of 40 years, according to the company. It reportedly incorporates advanced engineering and technology for minimum energy consumption and emissions reduction.
For more information, visit: www.technipfmc.com
