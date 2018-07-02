The Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) announces that Distinguished Professor Sang Yup Lee of the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) will receive the 11th annual George Washington Carver Award for Innovation in Industrial Biotechnology. The award will be presented on Wednesday, July 18, 2018 during a plenary session at the 2018 BIO World Congress on Industrial Biotechnology at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia. The George Washington Carver Award is sponsored by the Iowa Biotechnology Association.

“Dr. Sang Yup Lee has advanced the biobased economy by developing innovative products and processes that are sustainable and environmentally friendly,” says Brent Erickson, executive vice president of BIO’s Industrial & Environmental Section. ”In doing so, Dr. Lee has become a leader in advocating on the importance of industrial biotechnology through engagement with the public, policymakers and decision makers around the world. His contributions to the advancement of the industry are a continuation of the legacy left behind by George Washington Carver.”

Joe Hrdlicka, executive director of the Iowa Biotechnology Association, says, “Dr. Sang Yup Lee’s significant contributions to the advancement of industrial biotechnology make him the perfect recipient for the George Washington Carver Award. Having published more than 575 peer-reviewed papers, contributed to 82 books and holding 636 patents, the culmination of Dr. Lee’s work has led to the establishment of sustainable systems for bio-based production of chemicals, fuels and materials, thus reducing environmental impact and improving quality of life for all.”

Dr. Lee is reportedly a pioneer of systems metabolic engineering, leveraging the technology to develop microbial bioprocesses for the sustainable and environment-friendly production of chemicals, fuels and materials from non-food renewable biomass. Through his work, Dr. Lee has had many achievements including being one of only 13 people in the world elected as a foreign member of both the National Academy of Sciences (U.S.) and the National Academy of Engineering (U.S.), according to BIO.

Dr. Lee has actively promoted the importance of industrial biotechnology through engagement with the public, policymakers and decision makers around the world. Dr. Lee currently serves as the co-chairman of the Global Future Council on Biotechnology for the World Economic Forum and served as the Chairman of the Emerging Technologies Council and Biotechnology Council for the World Economic Forum.

The annual Carver award recognizes an individual who has made a significant contribution to building the bio-based economy by applying industrial biotechnology to create environmentally sustainable products. It serves as a lasting memorial to the original vision of George Washington Carver who, over a century ago, pioneered bio-based products, materials and energy derived from renewable agricultural feedstock. Industrial biotechnology is the modern-day equivalent of Carver’s vision.

Dr. Sang Yup Lee becomes the 11th recipient honored with the award.

