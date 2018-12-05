/ / / Siemens, Aker Collaborate On Digital Twin Technology

Aker Solutions and Siemens sign a strategic collaboration agreement to further develop digital offerings in engineering, operations and services. The collaboration focuses on the creation of software applications and joint service offerings including the development of industrial digital twins. The companies will also develop specific offerings for the oil and gas sector based on Siemens’ Comos engineering platform designed to help customers reduce engineering and operational cost and enable improved decision making. The agreement reportedly builds on a long-standing, successful relationship between both companies.

Aker Solutions will bring in its domain expertise and sector-specific digital offerings in field development, asset performance and integrity, while Siemens will provide a wide range of digital offerings for the process industries ranging from automation equipment to software applications for engineering and simulation.

“By working together to develop and deploy advanced digital solutions, we will allow our customers to liberate data and solve important engineering challenges,” says Dean Watson, Aker Solutions’ chief operating officer. “Within the energy industry - and beyond - digital twin solutions are providing increased insight which in turn enables better performance, maintenance and investment decisions.”

For more information, visit: www.siemens.com