Second Quarter Shows Continued Rise In Global Chemicals Production
Jul 04, 2018
Data collected and tabulated by the American Chemistry Council (ACC) shows that the global chemical industry continued on a good note as the second quarter progressed. ACC’s Global Chemical Production Regional Index (Global CPRI) shows that global chemicals production rose 0.9% in May and follows a 0.4% gain in April and drops in the first quarter. Note that all data are measured on a three-month moving average (3MMA) basis. During May, production gains were again across the board among regions. The Global CPRI was up 1.8% year-over-year (Y/Y) on a 3MMA basis and stood at 115.6% of its average 2012 levels in May.
During May, capacity utilization in the global chemical industry gained 0.4 percentage points to 84.9%. This is down from 85.6% last May and below the long-term (1987-2017) average of 86.4%.
ACC’s Global CPRI measures the production volume of the chemical industry for 33 key nations, sub-regions and regions, all aggregated to the world total.
For more information, visit: www.americanchemistry.com
